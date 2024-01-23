Several groups of "Shahed" recorded on border of Donetsk and Dnipro regions – Ukrainian Air Force (updated)

The enemy launched several groups of attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Attention! Several groups of "Shahed" on the border of Donetsk and Dnipro regions! The direction of movement is north," the Air Force said.

Subsequently, the Air Force reported groups of "Shahed" from the Kherson region heading towards the Mykolaiv region and

groups of enemy attack drones in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions heading towards Poltava region!