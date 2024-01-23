Russia sacrifices 400 soldiers to seize 1 square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Umierov

When capturing 1 square kilometer of Ukrainian territory, Russia loses 400 soldiers.

This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umierov during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"They sacrifice an average of 400 soldiers in exchange for one square kilometer of land. Since our last meeting, Russia has lost more than 54,000 soldiers. However, the enemy has unlimited mobilization resources," the minister said.

The enemy also used six times more artillery shells than the Ukrainian forces. At the same time, according to Umerov, even with a sixfold artillery advantage, the enemy was unable to achieve at least some significant results.

The defense minister said that in the last two months alone, Russia has fired more than 600 missiles and more than 1,000 Shaheds at Ukrainian cities. The number of "Shaheds" launched has increased by more than a third, but the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense against Russian missile attacks has also increased by a third, the minister emphasized.

According to Umierov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces can outsmart the enemy by using an asymmetric approach.

"By integrating technology, training, precise decision-making and coordination. By increasing the efficiency of recruitment, supply chain management and digital solutions. This will provide us with a technological and strategic advantage," the Defense Minister said.