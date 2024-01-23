Canada will provide Ukraine with ten motor boats and increase its contribution to F-16 Coalition – Ministry of Defence of Canada

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair said that his country will provide Ukraine with 10 multifunctional inflatable vessels worth a total of USD 15 million and will allocate an additional USD 11.5 million for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

As noted, Blair took part in the 18th meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defence in the Ramstein format, where he announced the transfer of ten multipurpose boats from Zodiac Hurricane Technologies.

"These multi-engine, rigid-hulled inflatable boats will assist Ukraine in a variety of maritime operations, including search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, surveillance and reconnaissance," the Canadian defence ministry said.

The supply of these boats and training is expected to be completed by the end of spring 2024.

Canada will also increase its contribution to the "fighter jet coalition" by providing civilian personnel, instructors and training aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots.

"This support is estimated at approximately CAD 15 million (about USD 11.5 million). Training will begin in February 2024 and will last until 2025," the ministry added.

Blair also announced Canada's participation in two coalitions of forces and capabilities that will be part of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence: The Armour Coalition and the Air Force Coalition.

Finally, the minister noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had also received other previously announced aid, including small arms and ammunition that meet NATO standards, as well as winter clothing and equipment. More such shipments will be sent in the coming weeks.

