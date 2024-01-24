ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
8092 visitors online
News World
9 986 69
Germany (985) aid (1510) helicopter_ (234) Pistorius (60)

Ukraine to receive six Sea King helicopters for air defense from Germany – Pistorius

News Censor.NET World

Пісторіус заявив про передачу Україні гелікоптерів

After the 18th Ramstein, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Ukraine would receive six Sea King helicopters from the German military reserve.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

It is known that the supply of helicopters will begin in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Pistorius, the Sea King helicopters will help Ukraine with everything from surveillance of the Black Sea to transportation of soldiers.

"To protect the Ukrainian people and infrastructure, air defense continues to be the No. 1 priority. We also need more speed in weapons production," Pistorius said.

Read more: Germany has already contributed €225 million to Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 