There is NSDC decision that will regulate relations between state institutions and Ukrainian entrepreneurs during martial law – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 699th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have a decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on economic security and economic stability right now, during the martial law. It clearly defines the steps that will help both Ukrainian entrepreneurs and state institutions to overcome the whole range of problems that have been discussed a lot in recent weeks.

As agreed upon by the government and business representatives, a Council for Entrepreneurship Support will be formed, and it will include representatives of business. These are well-known names, well-known heads of Ukrainian companies. Businesses that work for millions of people. Technology business, finance, services, and other industries. Different industries, so that there are different views. But we all have the same goal: to strengthen our economy and our society.

In addition, there is absolute clarity on law enforcement. The government will introduce amendments to the law on the Bureau of Economic Security and some other laws to minimize the potential for any possible pressure on "transparent", legal businesses.

The National Security and Defense Council has also decided on a three-month de facto moratorium on procedural actions that could block the work of an enterprise. An audit of the tax invoice risk monitoring system is also to be conducted, and all issues with tax invoices are to be resolved. And much more - everything is detailed in the decree.

Read more: Zelenskyy and EPP leader Weber discuss security situation in Ukraine

The state will fulfill its part of the moral contract with business. It is important that every business in Ukraine fulfills its part of the agreement: the business pays taxes, works legally, "transparently" respects employees, and definitely does not work with Russia. We all work only for the Ukrainian victory!" Zelenskyy said.