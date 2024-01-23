18 people killed as result of Russian missile strike in morning, 130 wounded or injured – Zelenskyy

18 people were killed in Ukraine as a result of a Russian missile strike on January 23.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"Regarding the Russian strike in the morning. Almost 40 missiles of various types - another combined strike to try to bypass our air defense system. A significant part of the missiles was shot down. Unfortunately, there were some hits. More than 200 different objects were damaged - 139 houses alone, ordinary houses...

130 people are injured or wounded. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, 18 people died... My condolences to their families and friends. And the death toll may increase. In particular, the rescue operation in Kharkiv is still ongoing - the rubble of the building is being dismantled. It was an ordinary high-rise building, ordinary people lived there.

Just normal life is what modern Russia sees as a threat to itself. This state is a typical terrorist. And let them in Russia know that the Ukrainian character is capable of being quite long-range in response. The Russian war will definitely return home, to the place where this evil came from, to the place where it should calm down. It is exactly there, in Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

