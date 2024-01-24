Ukraine is main target of foreign disinformation attacks - EU study

According to a study by the European Union’s foreign policy service, in 2023 Ukraine became the main target of targeted foreign disinformation operations.

Information manipulation and interference from abroad - Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) - is a crucial component of modern warfare, the report says.

"The most obvious example is Russia, which has used FIMI as a tool in its aggressive war against Ukraine and in its attempts to justify its war around the world," the authors write. They emphasize that Kyiv and its allies need to strengthen measures to counter these operations. Despite the fact that the EU has imposed sanctions on key Kremlin-controlled media outlets, "further efforts are needed to address the use of FIMI to undermine Ukraine's stability and security, as well as to weaken its support."

Out of 480 information attacks on states analyzed by researchers, Ukraine has become an object 160 times. In second place is the United States: 58 cases. They are followed by Poland (33), Germany (31), France (25) and Serbia (23). In total, disinformation activities that Brussels directly studies were directed at 53 countries.

In terms of individuals, the most information attacks were committed against the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (40 percent of cases), followed by the head of the EU's foreign policy service, Josep Borrell (20 percent), followed by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (9 percent), and French President Emmanuel Macron (4 percent). Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska is also on the list.

Among the organizations, the most frequently attacked were the European Union (19 percent of cases), NATO (15 percent), the AFU (14 percent), the UN (3 percent), and media outlets such as Euronews (3 percent), and Deutsche Welle, Reuters and the New York Times (2 percent each). In the first case, attacks on organizations are direct, while in the case of the press, attacks take the form of fake corporate-style media products "to give credibility to manipulated content," the researchers note.

The social networks Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) were most often used to spread disinformation and manipulation. However, the report indicates that similar activity was observed on almost all other platforms.

