Defence Intelligence revealed details of special operation to destroy three TU-22 in rear of Russian Federation. PHOTO

In August last year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance group infiltrated Russian territory, destroyed a TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more. During the special operation, commander Oleh Babiy, who was covering the retreat of his men, was killed.

They noted that to destroy the Russian bombers, Ukrainian scouts walked more than 600 km through enemy territory.

"Having penetrated deep into the enemy's rear, the reconnaissance men accomplished the task - they destroyed a Russian TU-22M3 bomber and disabled two more, but also suffered irreparable losses. Returning to the territory controlled by Ukraine, Colonel Oleh Babii's reconnaissance group was ambushed and engaged in an unequal battle with the Russian invaders," the statement said.

In this battle, on 30 August 2023, Oleh Babii, covering the retreat of his comrades-in-arms, was mortally wounded and killed.

He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

Hero is survived by his wife and two young children. The youngest daughter was only one year old at the time of her father's death.

As a reminder, in late August 2023, Russian public media published a photo of a Tu-22M3 bomber on fire at a Russian airfield. Later, satellite images were published. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine then reported that the bomber was destroyed from the territory of the Russian Federation.