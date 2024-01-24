In Poland, farmers begin protests with demands concerning imports from Ukraine. MAP

Today, a nationwide protest by farmers opposed to the expansion of duty-free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine starts in Poland.

This was reported by RMF24, Censor.NET reports.

Agrarians will take to the roads of towns and villages with tractors and other equipment in more than 150 locations across Poland.

It is noted that the protest will mostly not take the form of road blocking. It will be a slow movement of agricultural machinery and convoys along the road.

The main demand of the farmers is to stop "uncontrolled imports of agricultural products from Ukraine and other countries outside the EU that do not comply with European standards".

"Farmers point out that allowing agri-food products from non-EU countries to enter the European market without any rules is extremely irresponsible on the part of the European Commission and poses a threat to Polish farmers," the publication writes.

They also want to call for the preparation of a "strategy for Ukraine's accession to the EU in the field of agriculture" with a breakdown by sector.

The second main demand concerns the need to revise the Common Agricultural Policy. Farmers are dissatisfied with a number of restrictions associated with the European Green Deal. They want changes in the national strategy for the entire period until 2027.

