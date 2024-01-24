Szijjártó allegedly receives letter with threats in Ukrainian: "explosive reception" in Uzhhorod is promised - Hungarian media

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto allegedly received a threatening letter written in Ukrainian.

This is reported by pro-government Hungarian media, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the letter promises the minister an "explosive reception" in Uzhhorod on January 29 and recommends that he start preparing for a "funeral." The letter ends with the words that "God forgives, but Ukrainians do not."

Hungarian Foreign Ministry Secretary of State Tamás Menzer called this pressure for a policy of peace and added that it would not deter Szijjártó.





Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mate Patsolai said that the Ukrainian authorities promised the most thorough security measures during the minister's visit to Uzhhorod.

