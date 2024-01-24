Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is "finding out information" regarding IL-76 crash - mass media

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is currently "finding out information" regarding the downfall of the Il-76 in the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"At the moment, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot confirm that the plane was hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as they are "still clarifying the information," the publication writes.

Also remind, that the video of the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was published earlier on the Internet.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the plane, who were being taken out for exchange.

