Threat of Ukraine’s defeat is real - Pentagon

The Pentagon believes that there is a real threat of Ukraine’s defeat in the war if it does not receive the support of the West.

This was said at a briefing by the representative of the US Ministry of Defense, Major General Pat Raiden, Censor.NET reports.

He was asked whether Ukraine would lose if it did not receive more weapons.

"Well, I don't want to predict the outcome on the battlefield. Obviously, Ukraine has a say when it comes to combat operations on the battlefield, but obviously, the threat is real," Ryder replied.

He reminded that Russia demonstrates its intention to occupy Ukraine and destroy it as a state.

Read more: Germany will become leader of armored vehicle coalition, Latvia will lead "drone coalition" - Pentagon

"This is a serious security threat that will not go away. So, the sooner we can continue to provide the level of support we have, the better not only for Ukraine but also for the international community," the Pentagon representative added.