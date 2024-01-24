Coordinating Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War collects and analyzes all necessary information regarding IL-76 disaster

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War commented on the crash of the Russian Il-76, on board of which, according to the Russian Federation, there were Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of CHTPW.

"The coordination headquarters and other specialized structures collect and analyze all the necessary information. Before the publication of official statements or comments by authorized persons or bodies, we call on the mass media and citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information," the message reads.

The Headquarters stressed that the Russians are actively carrying out special information operations directed against Ukraine, which aim to destabilize Ukrainian society. Therefore, they asked to use only official sources.

Also remind, that the video of the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was published earlier on the Internet.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the plane, who were being taken out for exchange.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that they are currently "finding out the information."

