Lubinets on downfall of Il-76 in Belgorod region: Do not be provoked. More detailed information will come later

Currently, all the details regarding the fall of Il-76 in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation are being clarified.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the information war is no less important than the fight at the front.

"Recently, there was information about the downfall of the Russian Il-76 military transport plane, as noted on enemy resources, which was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war. Currently, I, as the VRU Commissioner for Human Rights, am finding out all the details of the event and analyzing received information," the message says.

He also urged media representatives and citizens of Ukraine not to draw premature conclusions and to trust only official sources.

"And I also ask you not to spread false information. The enemy is insidious. And we all know what terrible methods the Russian Federation can use to destabilize Ukrainian society. Do not engage in provocations. More detailed information will be provided later," Lubinets added.

Also remind, that the video of the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was published earlier on the Internet.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board the plane, who were being taken out for exchange.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that they are currently "finding out the information."