Russia is threatening the occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with a reduction in funding in the event of a low turnout at the presidential "elections" to be held in the spring.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Centre.

The "expression of will", which is to take place in March 2024, is supposed to demonstrate the alleged support of the occupation by the locals. However, traditionally, there is no excitement around this farce in the temporarily occupied territories," the statement said.

The NRC notes that political technologists and "volunteers" are arriving in the region to falsify the process and create an imitation of a full-fledged vote.

"At the same time, the Russians allowed voting without a Russian passport, at the place of residence, and extended the "elections" for three days to hide the low turnout. The enemy is also preparing to bring in state employees and organise carousels," the NRC noted.

At the same time, the Kremlin warned the heads of the occupation administrations that the failure of the election turnout would lead to a reduction in funding and "personnel decisions".

Read more: More should be done to help Ukraine, - German government spokesperson Gebestreit