General Staff on crash of IL-76 in Belgorod region: Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to take measures to destroy terrorist threat in Belgorod-Kharkiv direction

The General Staff notes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"The enemy's inability to achieve any results on the battlefield continues its strategy of terror, including in the Kharkiv direction. We see the use of missile attacks to destroy Kharkiv and kill civilians in other cities of Ukraine," the statement said.

The General Staff reminds that in the last week alone, the enemy launched 19 missile attacks on the Kharkiv region.

The following were used:

26 S-300 AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMS;

3 Iskander-M missiles.

As a result, 16 people were killed, including one child.

78 people were wounded. 13 buildings were destroyed, including one hospital, three educational institutions, and six residential buildings.

"In order to reduce the missile threat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only control the airspace, but also monitor in detail the launch points of missiles and the logistics of their supply, especially with the use of military transport aircraft.

The recorded intensity of the shelling is directly related to the increase in the number of military transport aircraft that have recently been flying to the Belgorod airfield.

With this in mind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy delivery vehicles and control the airspace to eliminate the terrorist threat, including on the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction," the General Staff noted.

Earlier, a video of the crash of an IL-76 aircraft in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation was posted online.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that the plane was allegedly carrying Ukrainian prisoners who were being taken for exchange.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence said that it was currently "checking the information". The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is collecting and analysing all the necessary information on the IL-76 crash.