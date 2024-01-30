Ukraine may face ’economic doomsday’ without US and EU financial aid - Politico

EU leaders are set to vote to provide €50 billion in aid to Ukraine at a summit on February 1. Without EU aid and US funding, Ukraine will not be able to continue its fight against Russia or sustain its economy for long

Western loans and grants

"At the moment, we are not even considering the option of refusing this assistance. This is critical for us, because the timeliness and completeness of non-military spending depends on it," Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the parliament's finance committee, told the publication.

According to Politico, Ukraine is currently using the funds it can raise domestically to develop its military industry, pay salaries to the military and other security personnel, and protect pensioners and internally displaced persons.

Western loans and grants cover the cost of purchasing and maintaining foreign weapons, as well as important social expenses such as salaries for civil servants, healthcare and education workers. This year, the government plans to receive $37 billion in financial assistance, which will almost cover the estimated $39 billion budget deficit.

According to the Center for Economic Strategy, since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Western sponsors have provided financial assistance to Ukraine worth about $73.6 billion. Through the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine will receive a total of $122 billion between 2023 and 2027.

At the same time, Central Bank Governor Pyshnyi told Politico that "Ukraine will be able to support itself for some time at the expense of its internal resources."

He is optimistic despite the fact that "the risks to the regularity and timeliness of international aid have materialized."

The NBU's position

Pyshnyi admits that not receiving aid would mean "redistributing the limited resources of the Ukrainian economy in favor of priority budgetary needs."

Therefore, he says, "it is critically important to resume international financing."

One of the strongest arguments in favor of continuing support is that ending it would be more expensive for Europe.

"Ukraine's victory is the key to reducing security risks on the continent," Pyshnyi emphasized, adding that the €50 billion package to be approved this week is a trifle compared to the overall European economy.

"For them, this may be the best investment in their defense and economy," he concluded.

