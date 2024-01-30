Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two boats, two cannons, two Supercam reconnaissance UAVs and 72 occupiers on left bank of Dnipro yesterday
On 29 January, the Southern Defence Forces destroyed enemy equipment, 2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs and 72 occupiers.
This was reported in a telegram by the press service of the Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, over the past day, it was confirmed that the enemy on the left bank became less by:
- 72 occupiers;
- 2 cannons;
- 2 boats;
- 2 Supercam reconnaissance UAVs;
- 3 units of armoured vehicles.
