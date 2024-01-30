European Commission working on next steps for frozen Russian assets, says Wiegand

The European Commission welcomed the decision of the EU ambassadors to set up a separate account to receive interest on the taxable profits of frozen Russian assets. The EU is currently preparing the next steps.

According to Censor.NET, citing the European Pravda, this was stated by European Commission spokesperson Christian Wiegand at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday.

He reminded that the purpose of these measures is to ensure that the excess profits of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are eventually transferred to Ukraine.

The spokesperson noted that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the Vice-Presidents of the European Commission are "ready to prepare the next step as soon as possible".

"We don't have a specific timeline that we could announce to you today, but there is a great willingness to do it as soon as possible," the European Commission representative added.

Read more: Dombrovskis: We must ensure that Ukraine can defend itself and win war