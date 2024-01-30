Ukraine should limit offensive actions and go on defensive, - Czech President Pavel

Western allies are recommending that the Ukrainian army limit its offensive and strengthen its defence, as Ukraine, unlike Russia, currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the Polish broadcaster TVN24, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Western allies believe that Ukraine currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield, unlike Russia.

Pavel stressed that Kyiv needs not only purely defensive weapons, but also those that will impede the supply of the Russian army, such as artillery or longer-range cruise missiles, as well as Western F-16 fighters.

"Only a balance of power can make both sides understand that they will not achieve further success and that it is time for negotiations," the Czech president added.

