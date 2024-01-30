ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13375 visitors online
News War
6 566 89

Ukraine should limit offensive actions and go on defensive, - Czech President Pavel

павел,петр

Western allies are recommending that the Ukrainian army limit its offensive and strengthen its defence, as Ukraine, unlike Russia, currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel in an interview with the Polish broadcaster TVN24, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Western allies believe that Ukraine currently has limited capabilities on the battlefield, unlike Russia.

Pavel stressed that Kyiv needs not only purely defensive weapons, but also those that will impede the supply of the Russian army, such as artillery or longer-range cruise missiles, as well as Western F-16 fighters.

"Only a balance of power can make both sides understand that they will not achieve further success and that it is time for negotiations," the Czech president added.

Read more: Five incidents of Russians’ use of ammunition with poisonous substances recorded yesterday - Tauria Defence Forces

Author: 

Czech Republic (272) Petr Pavel (70)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 