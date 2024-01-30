2 743 14
EU countries have not yet agreed on €50bn for Ukraine, ’difficult’ discussions continue - media
European Union countries continue negotiations to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.
The unnamed official said that negotiations between EU countries on assistance to Ukraine remain "difficult" ahead of a special summit of EU leaders to be held on Thursday, 1 February.
This is despite the fact that the Hungarian government has softened its position on €50bn for Ukraine, with the condition that this step will be reviewed annually.
"We have not yet reached an agreement," the source added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password