EU countries have not yet agreed on €50bn for Ukraine, ’difficult’ discussions continue - media

European Union countries continue negotiations to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in aid.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

The unnamed official said that negotiations between EU countries on assistance to Ukraine remain "difficult" ahead of a special summit of EU leaders to be held on Thursday, 1 February.

This is despite the fact that the Hungarian government has softened its position on €50bn for Ukraine, with the condition that this step will be reviewed annually.

"We have not yet reached an agreement," the source added.

