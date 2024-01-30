Orban is left alone on battlefield, he is only clear anti-Ukrainian politician - Tusk

The EU summit in Brussels will focus on how to help Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"A lot has changed in Europe since the beginning of the war. Viktor Orban was left alone on the battlefield, he is the only politician who is so clearly anti-Ukrainian," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk noted that after his last visit to Kyiv (22 January - Ed.), he knows that Ukraine will also persuade Hungary in the hope of reaching some kind of consensus.

The prime minister stressed that the determination among European leaders to support Ukraine is now significant.

"I have never seen such an unequivocal position and determination in any matter as at this moment to increase military and financial assistance to Ukraine during the war. Without a doubt, Viktor Orban will face a very serious test. Everything points to the fact that one way or another we will find some kind of solution to support Ukraine - with or without Orban. But it would be better, and we would all feel better in this situation, if the unity of Europe on this issue was preserved. And we are working on it," Tusk said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he did not consider Orban a pro-Russian politician.