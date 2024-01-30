Borrell: Ukraine’s victory over Russian aggression is best guarantee of Europe’s security

The security of the European Union is at stake, so Russia cannot be allowed to win.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell in an article for the French magazine L’Obs.

"Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression is the best guarantee of Europe's security. A Russia that learns to stay within its borders will reduce pressure on its neighbours, ease Ukraine's path to EU membership and allow Europe and the world to focus on many other issues that need to be addressed. With our help, Ukraine can consign Russia's imperial ambitions to the dustbin of history. This is what should guide our actions and our thoughts," he said.

According to Borrell, the European Union cannot allow Russia to win.

"Our own security is at stake. If Putin's strategy succeeds, it will embolden Russia and other autocracies to pursue their imperialist goals. We must, at all costs, prevent a world where force prevails over law, where strong countries change borders as they please, and where the weak are prey to the strong. Allowing such a scenario to take place would cast a dramatic shadow over our future for decades to come," he said.

The High Representative also stressed that the EU should equip Ukraine with the means necessary to liberate its territory, including long-range missiles and other advanced weapons systems.

"We also need to strengthen Ukraine's air defences," he added.