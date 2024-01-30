Ukraine, together with US Embassy, has started process of creating selection system for senior positions in National Police, - Klymenko

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, has announced the launch of a selection system for senior positions in the National Police. The work will be carried out jointly with the US Embassy.

The minister announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Klymenko held an inaugural meeting with Joshua Temblador, head of the Embassy's Law Enforcement Section, and Travis Brooks, DEA Attaché at the Embassy. The main focus of the discussion was the transparent and high-quality selection of the National Police leaders at all levels.

The Interior Minister outlined the objectives of the new system:

modernisation of the criteria and requirements for taking up a managerial position;

clearly define the terms and responsible bodies that will conduct the vetting of the candidate;

the vetting should be comprehensive. It should take into account all areas of a person's life, background and reputational risks.

"We do not have high expectations. Yes, we will not change the situation dramatically in a few months. But we have already launched the transformation mechanism," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, the State Emergency Service will be the next to introduce the selection system after the National Police.