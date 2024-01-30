Macron: Europe should organise to support Ukraine in case of US aid cuts

If the United States suspends or cuts aid to Ukraine, European countries should continue to support the Ukrainian people, including in the economic and military spheres.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said this.

"We have to organise ourselves so that if the United States makes a sovereign choice to stop or reduce this aid, it would not have any negative impact on the situation in Ukraine," Macron said.

"We, the Europeans, must continue to support the Ukrainian people, in particular in the economic and military spheres," the French president said.

Macron added that it is necessary to help Kyiv in the long term.

