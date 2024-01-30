Zelenskyy talks to Finnish President Niinistö and thanks him for 20 defence packages for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with outgoing President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and thanked him for his assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official Telegram.

The message reads: "I had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to thank him for his personal contribution to his country's support for Ukraine.

This includes two dozen defence packages and a powerful voice of Finland for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and for consolidating international support, in particular among the countries of the Global South.

I believe in fruitful cooperation with the next President of Finland. We also discussed the situation on the battlefield, current security challenges and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland."