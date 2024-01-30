Zelenskyy talks to Finnish President Niinistö and thanks him for 20 defence packages for Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with outgoing President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and thanked him for his assistance to Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in Zelenskyy's official Telegram.
The message reads: "I had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö to thank him for his personal contribution to his country's support for Ukraine.
This includes two dozen defence packages and a powerful voice of Finland for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and for consolidating international support, in particular among the countries of the Global South.
I believe in fruitful cooperation with the next President of Finland. We also discussed the situation on the battlefield, current security challenges and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password