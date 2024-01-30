There are people everywhere who save lives. And I thank each and every one of them who works in this way - for the sake of life, Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the important events of this day and thanked the Ukrainians who save lives.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Telegram channel.

"Our cities, our communities, which are being attacked by Russia. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions. Nikopol, Marhanets. The situation in many border communities is very difficult. But every time we do not forget: in every community, in every city, rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, police officers, our doctors, and volunteers work. Everywhere there are people who save lives. And I thank each and every one of them who works in this way - for the sake of life.

Thank you all for your dedication and for saving lives.

Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine and Ukrainians, who are working to help fight, and who are working to save people and Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy talks to Finnish President Niinistö and thanks him for 20 defence packages for Ukraine