Cabinet of Ministers approves and submits an updated version of draft law on mobilization to Verkhovna Rada

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted an updated draft law on mobilisation to the Verkhovna Rada.

Information about this appeared in the telegram channel of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, the comments and observations to the draft law were taken into account jointly with the General Staff, the Government and MPs.

"This draft law defines transparent rules for the mobilisation process, as well as the necessary regulation of the rights of servicemen and women liable for military service," the Ministry of Defence wrote.

Key provisions of the draft law:

Certainty

We define a clear term of service for the period of martial law. People with disabilities of all groups are exempt from military service. Volunteers for mobilisation have a 2-month grace period to resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilisation.

An opportunity to relax

Annual basic leave during martial law during a calendar year may be granted in parts (not less than 15 calendar days). Servicemen released from captivity will receive an additional 90 days of leave. (With the preservation of their financial support if they decide to continue their service.

Convenience.

A person will not need to go to the TCC to update their data. This can be done online in a personal account or at the ASC. The e-cabinet will be created on the basis of the register of persons liable for military service "Oberih". You can move to other cities without the permission of the TCC. After moving, you will need to register at the new address.

Training

After mobilisation, all citizens undergo compulsory military training for 2-3 months. A person cannot be sent immediately to the front after mobilisation. Conscription is being cancelled. Instead, we are introducing basic military training. A person aged 18-24 can choose when to undergo military training. The training itself takes a maximum of 5 months, and the person retains his or her job, which is not currently provided for in the current legislation.

Equality

We keep records for everyone. We exclude the right of civil servants to defer conscription. Employees of the BES, the SBI, and the State Enforcement Service. Employees of the National Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, the NABU, the Prosecutor's Office, the BES, the Court Security Service and the Patronage Service will no longer have a deferral. Civil servants are booked like everyone else. Categories B and C - 50% of those liable for military service in a particular body. Heads of city and village councils, territorial communities have reservations. Persons liable for military service who work in local self-government bodies - 50% of those liable for military service.

Security.

The salary is at least UAH 20 thousand per month, excluding additional remuneration. Additional remuneration for the period of martial law from UAH 30 to 100 thousand.

