Cabinet of Ministers’ draft law proposes to demobilize military 36 months after start of service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to discharge military personnel who have served continuously for 36 months during martial law.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant provision is contained in draft law No. 10449, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on 30 January.

A condition for this is also the expiry of the contract. The dismissal of such servicemen will be carried out within the terms determined by the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office.

At the same time, servicemen with disabilities (of all groups) and those released from captivity, as well as in connection with staff reductions or organisational measures, will be able to be demobilised if they cannot be used in service (for senior officers).

Demobilisation may also be envisaged in case of election of a person as a Member of Parliament of Ukraine, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (if the military personnel did not wish to continue military service), in connection with the appointment (election) to the position of a judge, a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, a member of the High Council of Justice (HCJ), a member of the High Qualification Commission of Judges, the Head of the HCJ Disciplinary Inspectorate, his/her deputy, or a disciplinary inspector of the HCJ.

The previous version of the draft law on mobilisation (No. 10378) also provided for the possibility of demobilisation after 36 months of continuous service.

