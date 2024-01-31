Air defense forces destroyed 14 "Shaheds" out of 20 - Air Force

On the night of 31 January 2024, Russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with 20 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched the shells at Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, and Cape Chauda. Missiles were fired from Crimea and Voronezh region.

"The Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 14 enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the evening of 30 January, explosions occurred in Kharkiv. According to the authorities, the enemy struck a residential area with Shaheds. Three civilians suffered light bruises and an acute stress reaction.