The European Union will not be able to provide Ukraine with the promised million shells by the previously agreed deadline - March 1, 2024. By that date, EU countries will have only 600,000 rounds of ammunition.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to diplomats, "European allies will be short of the 1 million shells they promised to deliver by March 1" as they will only be able to provide about 600,000 rounds by that deadline amid ongoing production delays and fears of stockpiles.

"A meeting of defense ministers in Brussels this week may try to count other deliveries to increase the total, but will still fall short of the 1 million target set last year," the newspaper quoted diplomats as saying.

If the Ukrainian troops do not have shells to continue the pressure, "Russia can continue the artillery fire while its infantry attacks the Ukrainian positions. This is an unfair battle for the Ukrainian defenders," the Rand Corp. researcher emphasized. and US Army Reserve Officer Ann Marie Daley.

