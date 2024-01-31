Almost 500 occupiers were eliminated in day in Tavria direction, 68 units of enemy military equipment and 226 UAVs of various types were destroyed

Over the past day, 226 enemy UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed in the Tavria direction.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction.

In the operational zone of the "Tavria" operational-strategic troop grouping, the enemy launched 50 airstrikes, 2 missile strikes, carried out 53 combat engagements and launched 1,004 artillery barrages.

The Armed Forces destroyed 453 occupiers in the Tavria direction in one day.

The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment of the past day amount to 68 units, not including UAVs. In particular, 5 tanks, 21 ACVs, 14 artillery systems, 2 MLRSs, 18 vehicles, and 3 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 5 enemy ammunition depots.

Neutralized or destroyed 226 enemy UAVs of various types.