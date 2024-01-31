2,100 dead Ukrainians remain unidentified, including both civilians and military - National Police

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, law enforcement officers have identified more than 3,600 people who were considered missing. As of now, 2,100 Ukrainians, including military personnel, remain unaccounted for.

This was announced by the first deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine - the head of the GSU of the National Police of Ukraine Maksym Tsutskiridze, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Since the full-scale invasion, National Police investigators have identified more than 3,600 people who were considered missing," said Tsutzkiridze.

According to the head of the GSU of the National Police, identification took place in various ways.

"First of all, it is about identification by relatives and friends by visual features. Their comrades help to identify the dead servicemen - they know what documents and certificates, things the serviceman had," he added.

Tsutzkiridze reported: "2,100 people, including military personnel, are still unaccounted for. The bodies are in such a condition that you cannot tell if it is a military person or a civilian. There are also many remains, not bodies."

He clarified that a large number of unidentified people are from the Dnipropetrovsk region. "We understand that most of them are the bodies of our defenders, who are delivered from the front line," said the head of the National Police Service.

"Unfortunately, the positional war does not make it possible to quickly take the bodies of fallen soldiers from the battlefield. In our refrigerators, the bodies of both our military and Russian servicemen are stored, which are then exchanged," Tsutzkiridze added.

He also said that work is currently underway to add DNA profiles of family members to the database: "There are already 7,000 profiles for comparison. We currently have 32 high-speed laboratories for DNA selection provided by international partners, and we are expecting 12 more."

According to Tsutskiridze, almost 1,000 people were identified thanks to DNA tests.

"Criminalists do a colossal job so that relatives can humanely bury their loved ones," said the head of the National Police.