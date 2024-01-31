Russia caused 2.2 trillion hryvnias of damage to environment of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the enemy has caused 2.2 trillion UAH of damage to the Ukrainian environment.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

He said that, according to the Ministry of Environment, almost 3,600 Russian crimes against ecology were recorded during the full-scale invasion.

"The enemy caused us damages in the amount of UAH 2.2 trillion. Hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of Ukrainian land, according to the Ministry of Economy, are potentially contaminated by mines and shells," Shmyhal emphasized.

He emphasized that the common goal of Ukraine and its partners is to make the aggressor pay for all committed crimes, including crimes against the environment.

"The principle of ``Russia will pay'' is extremely important and fundamental for us. We are waiting for effective decisions from the European Union, the United States and other countries, which will allow us to direct the resources of the Russian Federation to help Ukraine," the prime minister emphasized.