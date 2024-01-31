Germany hands over another military aid package to Ukraine. LIST

Germany has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine. This package includes armoured vehicles, ammunition, including missiles, and more.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Ukrinform.

The new delivery includes:

24 armoured personnel carriers (the same number has already been delivered),

4 Bandvagn 206 (BV206) multi-purpose tracked vehicles (previously, the Armed Forces received 69 of them),

1 BIBER paver with spare parts (14 units are already in use),

3 WISENT 1 demining tanks (Ukraine has 19 in total)

14 special devices for tanks for demining (11 were delivered earlier)

missile for the IRIS-T air defence system,

more than a thousand 155 mm artillery rounds,

system against sea mines,

Satcom video surveillance system (2 units in total),

4 vehicles for the Border Guard Service (in addition to the 248),

450 snow chains (on the vehicle)

194 thousand individual food rations.

Recently, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Germany sends aid shipments to Ukraine almost every day, even small ones, to ensure continuous support.