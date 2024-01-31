Ukraine attacks oil refinery in Russia for third time in week - Russian media

Since mid-January, Ukraine has attacked oil refineries in Russia six times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Moscow Times.

According to Governor Alexander Beglov, on the night of 31 January, the UAV crashed on the territory of an oil refinery. It happened in the "fuel oil drainage area" at the industrial site.

According to the governor, no significant damage was allegedly caused to the property.

Russian media reported that the UAV was shot down by an S-400 over Kolpino at 4:20 a.m., and at 4:50 a.m. it flew to the refinery on Glukhoozerskoye Highway and crashed on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut enterprise (located about 20 km from Kolpino).

Three empty tanks caught fire as the UAV crashed, but the fire was allegedly quickly extinguished. Several parked cars were also damaged. During the UAV attack, Pulkovo Airport suspended arriving and departing flights from 3:53 am to 5:11 am.

"This is the third attack on an oil refinery in Russia in a week and the sixth since the middle of the month. On 29 January, a drone crashed into the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl and caused a fire. The drone was found near a hydrocracking unit.

On 25 January, a drone hit Rosneft's Tuapse refinery. A fire broke out and the vacuum unit burned down. As a result, the company was paralysed. According to sources, it will not be able to resume production quickly: repairs are expected to last until the end of February or early March.

On 21 January, in the Leningrad region, Ukrainian drones hit the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, on 19 January - the Rosneft oil depot in the town of Klintsy, Bryansk region, and on 18 January - the St Petersburg oil terminal," the newspaper writes.