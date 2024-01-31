Draft law on mobilization: Only persons with military training are to be hired for civil service

The revised draft law on mobilization proposes to hire only men who have completed basic military training or military service.

This is stated in the text of the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Registration," Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the draft law proposes to amend Article 19 of the Law on Civil Service.

Only those who have undergone basic military training or military service are offered civil service. However, this does not apply to those who have been declared unfit. The innovation will not apply to current civil servants.

"A male person under the age of 60 who has not undergone basic military training or military service cannot enter the civil service for the first time, except for persons exempted from basic military service in accordance with Article 18 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" or declared medically unfit for military service," the draft law says.

