Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih: Air defense forces shot down Russian missile

Russian occupation troops fired a missile in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

Suspilne reported the sounds of explosions in the city.

The head of the RMA, Lysak, said that air defense forces shot down the missile.

