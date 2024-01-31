An air alert has been announced throughout Ukraine: Six MiG-31Ks take off in Russia (updated)
A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"The MiG-31K took off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region," the statement said.
Monitoring Telegram channels reported the takeoff of six MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.
As of 4:39 p.m., the alarm was canceled.
