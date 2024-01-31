ENG
Explosions occurred in occupied Sevastopol: It is reported about "work of air defence" (updated)

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. An air raid alert has been declared there.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

According to a local resident, there were several explosions.

An air raid alert has been declared in Sevastopol.

The so-called "governor" Razvozhayev said that Russian air defence forces were operating.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later stated that Russian air defense forces had allegedly destroyed 20 airborne guided missiles over the Black Sea and occupied Crimea.

"The debris of Ukrainian missiles fell on the territory of a military unit in the area near the village of Lyubimovka in the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.

