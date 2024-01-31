Sumy municipal council dismisses mayor Lysenko, suspected of bribery, from office at second attempt

On Wednesday, January 31, deputies of the Sumy City Council removed Oleksandr Lysenko from his duties as mayor of the city, and managed to do so on the second attempt.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a local publication.

"At the first attempt, the deputies failed to collect the required number of votes - 2/3 of the council, that is, 28 out of 41. At the second attempt, one deputy was added who arrived at the meeting," the report says.

Exactly 28 deputies voted in favor of the motion of no confidence and removal from office of the mayor Oleksandr Lysenko.

Detention of Sumy Mayor Lysenko

In October, Lysenko and the director of the City Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council were caught asking for and receiving UAH 2.13 million.

In return, the officials promised to ensure that a decision was made to set an economically justified tariff for garbage collection and that no artificial obstacles were created in the company's operations.

The NABU and the SAPO served the mayor of Sumy and the director of the City Infrastructure Department of the Sumy City Council with a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit.

The HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on the Sumy mayor in the form of detention with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 3 million. On October 6, he was released on bail.

