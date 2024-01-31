Fighting is likely to subside bit by May or June. Then there will be offensives, - Estonian Defence Minister Pevkur
Fighting on the frontline in Ukraine is likely to "calm down a bit" over the next few months.
This was stated by Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.
According to him, large-scale offensives will resume in May-June 2024, when the land dries up.
He noted that it is then that the fate of aid from the European Union and the United States will become clear.
"If we don't have a solution by then, it will probably be extremely difficult for Ukraine to maintain its position," Pevkur said.
The minister said that Russia is not worried about losses in personnel.
"We have seen this many times," he concluded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password