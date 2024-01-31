Russians start registering fake voters for Russian presidential "elections" in TOT of Zaporizhzhia region - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders have begun registering so-called voters for the "presidential elections" in Russia.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that these are those who are going to vote outside their region. In order to increase the turnout, Russians are actively registering "touring artists" for "elections" in the temporarily occupied regions.

"In addition, there is an active registration of "dead souls" to demonstrate the alleged legality of the "elections" on the TOT, who "visit" the polling stations," the NRC notes.

In this way, the enemy hopes to "paint the appearance of an 80% turnout in the occupied regions," adds the Resistance.

