Ministry of Agrarian Policy creates register of industrial hemp producers and mechanism for sampling for narcotic substances

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is working to create a register of industrial hemp producers and a mechanism for sampling for drugs.

This is reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Ministry is developing regulations in accordance with Law No. 7457 "On Regulation of the Circulation of Cannabis Plants for Medical, Industrial, Scientific and Scientific and Technical Purposes."

The document is currently awaiting the signature of the President of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy is already working on a draft order to create a register of industrial hemp producers and a draft government resolution on the regulations for sampling for the analysis of drug content.

"The Ministry of Agrarian Policy will create an electronic registry that will contain information about industrial hemp producers. It will make it clear who grows it, how much, and what seeds they use. There will be no need to obtain licenses, quotas or separate permits for cultivation. We are also preparing a government decree on the Regulations for sampling hemp during the flowering period," explained Vysotskyi.

The Deputy Minister added that the draft order will be made public for public discussion.

He noted that the Law on the Circulation of Hemp is an impetus for realizing the huge potential of growing this plant in Ukraine. The document changes approaches to controlling the cultivation of technical hemp.

