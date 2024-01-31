Russian invasion killed 9,700 Ukrainian civilians, - Deputy Head of National Police Tsutskiridze

Police have documented almost 10,000 deaths caused by the Russian war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to an interview with Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, Head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, for Interfax-Ukraine.

Since 24 February 2022, the National Police has documented the deaths of 9,700 civilian Ukrainians, 11,000 more have been injured, and almost 7,000 have gone missing.

Tsutskiridze noted that 18,000 children were among the victims, including 522 who died. In addition, 14,000 minors were deported to Russia and Belarus.

"When we talk about the victims, we mean the territory that is not occupied by the enemy. I am even afraid to imagine what is happening under occupation. We don't know the whole truth - we will need to collect testimonies and evidence bit by bit in the future. Houses in Mariupol were simply levelled to the ground by the enemy, and it is not known whether people were still living there. Ukrainians died not only from shells, but also from soot and suffocation," he added.