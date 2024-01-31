EU has supplied Ukraine with only one third of promised one million artillery shells - Borrell

Since March 2023, EU member states have supplied Ukraine with 330,000 shells from their reserves.

This was stated by a senior EU official, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"By March, we expect this figure to increase by more than 200,000, which will amount to 524,000 artillery shells, or 52% of the target. This will be due to stockpiles and individual and joint purchases by the EU countries," the diplomat said at a press conference in Brussels after the informal EU Defense Ministerial Council.

"By the end of the year, the planned deliveries will reach more than 1 million. The available figures show that there will be an additional 630,000 shells," Borrell added.

He noted that the production capacity of the EU defense industry continues to grow. According to him, they have increased by 40% since February 2022. Today, these capacities reach about 1 million shells per year, but by the end of the year they will reach 1.4 million.

At the same time, Borrell clarified that the figures he mentioned are constantly changing upward.

