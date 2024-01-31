ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Discussed further cooperation and strategic partnership - Umierov met with Nuland and Brink

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to discuss further cooperation between Kyiv and Washington.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "An important meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in Kyiv.

I thanked the people and leadership of the United States for their support.

We discussed further cooperation and ways to strengthen our strategic partnership."

