No prisoners allegedly transported by Russia in downed IL-76 aircraft during today’s big exchange - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The list of prisoners exchanged today, 31 January, did not include those allegedly transported by Russia in the IL-76 aircraft shot down on 24 January.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine spokesman Andriш Yusov says that people who were on the previous list for the exchange, which was supposed to take place on 24 January but did not take place due to the disaster, were not returned during this exchange.

Exchange of prisoners of war

As reported, today Ukraine returned 207 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the IL-76 plane that crashed in Belgorod region today allegedly contained Ukrainian prisoners of war.