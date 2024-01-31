ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13403 visitors online
News
392 10

Ukraine and Italy hold new round of negotiations on bilateral security commitments

Італія та Україна провели переговори щодо укладання безпекових угод

Ukraine and Italy held another round of negotiations on bilateral security agreements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side was represented at the talks by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties discussed the structure of the relevant draft agreement, its main elements and individual thematic blocks.

The participants also agreed on a schedule of further bilateral negotiations for the near future.

Read more: Italian Senate approves government’s decision to extend military aid to Ukraine

Author: 

Italy (236) agreement (180)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 