Ukraine and Italy hold new round of negotiations on bilateral security commitments

Ukraine and Italy held another round of negotiations on bilateral security agreements.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side was represented at the talks by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

The parties discussed the structure of the relevant draft agreement, its main elements and individual thematic blocks.

The participants also agreed on a schedule of further bilateral negotiations for the near future.

Read more: Italian Senate approves government’s decision to extend military aid to Ukraine