Russians launched seven missile and 65 air strikes, fired 59 MLRS attacks on January 31 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Russian occupiers during January 31, 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The information states: "During the day, 52 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 7 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Residential private and apartment buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged."

